Pilots, cabin crew cannot fly for 48 hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine: DGCA

If after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, they will be reviewed by the treating physician.

Aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against coronavirus. "If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

Air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after taking the shot at the COVID-19 vaccination centre itself for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction, it said. "Air crew will be 'medically unfit for flying' for 48 hours after vaccination," the DGCA said.

If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he or she will be reviewed by treating physician or his or her authorised medical attendant, it said. "Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and 'medical care certificate' to this effect to be obtained," it added.

The DGCA said if the medical unfitness period post-COVID-19 exhibition is more than 14 days, then a 'special medication examination' will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday took strong note of an alarming situation of passengers not properly wearing masks in flights and issued guidelines to all domestic airlines and DGCA for strict compliance, including penal action for offenders and periodical checks of the aircraft.

Justice C Hari Shankar, who witnessed passengers not wearing masks properly during transportation from airport to the flight and their stubborn reluctance to wear mask properly, took suo motu cognisance of the situation and issued guidelines for immediate compliance.

The court said a situation when the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID-2019 cases, after they had shown signs of ebbing, is completely unconscionable.

Passengers in a flight are in a closed air-conditioned environment, and, even if one of the passengers suffers from COVID-19, the effect on other passengers could be cataclysmic. It is a matter of common knowledge that being within arm's length distance of a COVID-19 carrier, even if he is asymptomatic and is merely speaking, is more than sufficient to transmit the virus, it said.

The guidelines framed by the court for immediate and strict compliance include that the in-flight crew shall carry out periodical checks of the aircraft to ensure that passengers are complying with the protocol, especially regarding wearing masks.