PIL seeks to restrict cash transactions on online shopping platforms

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 3, sought the Union and Delhi governmentsâ€™ response on a plea seeking to restrict cash transactions of goods, products, and services purchased through online shopping platforms. A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by advocate and BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, which also seeks the court's direction for measures to reduce corruption and for restricting cash transaction of air ticket, rail ticket, electricity bill, and other bills of Rs 10,000 and above.

Although the court did not issue a formal notice in the matter, it asked the counsel appearing for the Union and Delhi governments, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, respectively, to obtain instructions in the matter, and listed it for hearing in August.

Ashwani Kumar argued that the PIL's requests are a "practical solution" to the problems of corruption, the production of black money, money laundering, benami transactions, and disproportionate assets. The government must examine the best practices of nations in the top 20 in the Corruption Perception Index and put them to use in order to send a strong message that it is committed to combating the threat of corruption and black money, the PIL said.

The plea stated, "India cannot move forward without clean, transparent governance for which corruption-free society is a basic requirement and that is impossible without recalling currency above Rs 100, restricting cash transactions above Rs 10,000, linking assets above Rs 50,000 with Aadhaar, and confiscating all black money, disproportionate assets, and benami property, and giving rigorous life imprisonment to looters."