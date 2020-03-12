PIL in HC wants ‘genuine soothing words’ instead of 'coughing' callertune on coronavirus

The plea filed by a Chennai advocate states that the caller tune, which starts with a man coughing, is insensitive and that the person hearing it unconsciously starts coughing himself.

news Coronavirus

A case has been filed in the Madras High Court against the 45-second automated warning message on coronavirus that currently plays out on mobile phones before an outgoing call connects. The plea, which has not been listed yet, has called the audio recording intrusive, arbitrary, whimsical and in bad taste and one that causes ‘huge mental tension.’

“The recording starts with a cough, which itself is nauseating, insensitive and the person hearing the said coughing, unconsciously starts coughing himself. All mobile networks are dishing out the recorded message for each and every outgoing call, making such awareness campaign very intrusive, abusive, repulsive in nature and causing huge inconvenience and nuisance value, and whether any amount is being charged for such recorded message is also not known,” said the plea, filed by a 45-year-old Chennai based advocate. He has named the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as respondents.

The special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators on March 7. The audio message, which now plays out on all mobile networks in India, starts with a man coughing and then a woman’s voice announces the following: “Novel coronavirus disease spread can be stopped. Always cover your mouth with handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands with soap frequently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Keep at least one meter distance and avoid close contact with anyone with cough, fever or difficulty in breathing. If required, visit nearest health facility or contact helpline number 01123978046.”

In his plea, the advocate has said that all mobile users have been affected by the caller tune and that there is “revulsion all around” for the recorded message. The plea has asked for some “genuine soothing words” instead of the sound of coughs at the beginning of the message. The plea has stated that the audio message is “intrusive, arbitrary, whimsical and in bad taste” and is contrary to the right to privacy and to the “well laid down principles of right to live peacefully, as enshrined in the Constitution of India.”