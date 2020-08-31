Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate Onam in style

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh posed with the actorâ€™s mother at her home in Kochi.

Actor Nayanthara and her partner and director Vignesh Shivan celebrated Onam in style in Kochi, Kerala on Monday. Pictures of the two flying into Nayanthara's hometown were all the rage on social media. The director, who has an online presence unlike the Lady Superstar who chooses to remain private, shared photographs of their celebrations on his Instagram account. The festival largely celebrated by Malayalees around the world saw Nayanthara, her mother and Vignesh ring in the celebrations with the traditional decorative flowers.

Images also showed the celebrity couple deboarding a private chartered plane. With her hair done up, Nayan was seen sporting a black jumpsuit and bold yellow heels while Vignesh was dressed in torn jeans and a red t-shirt.

Posting pictures of the family celebration on his Instagram account, writer and director Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's faces :)"

With the pandemic disrupting travel as well as film shootings, the couple has reportedly spent their time since March in Chennai.

Pictures posted by Vignesh showed him holding hands with Nayanthara who is dressed in the traditional golden kasavu. The director is seen wearing a silk shirt and mundu. The couple cosied up on their sofa while being surrounded by jasmine flowers.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh posed with the leading lady's mother.

Recently, in an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh revealed that the couple wanted to achieve their personal goals before getting married. This, in response to repeated questions on when the duo were likely to tie the knot.

"We have some goals, a few ambitions. We have a plan. We can focus on personal life only after certain things are done. She also has her own ambitions. Our focus is fully on work. Let's see when love gets boring. We can get married then. Let everything get set correctly for us to move to the next stage. This phase is beautiful. When the time comes, we will happily tell everyone and do it in a jolly way," he said.