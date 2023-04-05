Picture of HD Kumaraswamy with R Ashok gives rise to speculation of alliance

The picture which went viral on social media was accompanied by a message hinting at an alliance between the two parties.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

A picture that recently surfaced showing a meeting of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with BJP MLA and Minister R Ashok has started speculation about Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) possibly aligning or having some kind of electoral understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The picture also showed JD(S) MLA from KR Nagar Sa Ra Mahesh seated with the two leaders.

Sources in the JD(S) party pointed that the meeting indeed took place, but that it occurred at Kumarswamy’s house. “It is an old picture. The meeting occurred at Kumaraswamy’s farm house in Bidadi, but it took place nearly two years ago. This was a meeting held in regard to Mysuru mayoral elections and BJP was seeking the support of JD(S),” the source said.

The picture which went viral on social media was accompanied by a message alleging that it was a “secret meeting held between HD Kumaraswamy and Vokkaliga and Mysore in-charge Minister R Ashoka in a hotel. Tacit understanding is made between both the parties. Voting for JDS is like voting for the BJP clearly.”

Speculation has been rife that JD(S) is all set to play kingmaker yet again and is likely to form an alliance with the BJP, if any party fails to obtain a majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. JD(S) has allied with the BJP as well as the Congress during earlier Assembly elections.