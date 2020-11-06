In pics: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen begin shoot for '19(1)(a)'

Many photos show actors Nithya Menen, Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Indhu at the shooting set.

Flix Mollywood

Upcoming Malayalam film 19(1)(a), starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen and Indrajith, has commenced shooting. This is Indhu VS’s debut directorial, and started shooting on Thursday. Though more details about the film have not come out yet, it is reportedly about the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression enshrined in section 19 of the Indian Constitution. Senior Malayalam actor Indrans is also part of the film.

Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal took to Instagram to post a video of the shoot, expressing her excitement for the film. “When u have waited for this moment all your life time (sic),” Rima wrote in the post, tagging her friend and filmmaker Indhu. In the video, Nithya Menen can be seen acting in a scene, trying to open a closed the shutter of a shop.

In another post, Rima Kallingal posted a photo of her and Indhu hugging each other on the sets of the shoot. “All the very bestestesttt babe (sic),” Rima wrote in the post.

Filmmaker Indhu also posted a couple of photos from the set. One of the posts shows Indhu and actor Nithya Menen standing together and laughing.

In another post, Indhu can be seen with actor Vijay Sethupathi, for whom 19(1)(a) marks his second Malayalam film. Earlier he had acted in Marconi Mathai, in which he played an extended cameo alongside actor Jayaram.

The film’s poster was released by the director herself two days ago. The film is also scripted by Indhu. Music composer Govind Vasantha, who was behind the music in Tamil film 96, award-winning costume designer Sameera Saneesh, award-winning cinematographer Manesh Madhavan and editor Vijai Sankar are also part of the film crew.