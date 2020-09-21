Pics: Sai Pallavi is chilling in the hills and we're jealous

Sai Pallavi recently wrote her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in Tiruchi.

Sai Pallavi was in the news recently when she stepped out to write an exam in Tiruchi. The actor, who studied medicine in Georgia, had to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to practise in India. Fans were, of course, over the moon to catch sight of her and her photos went viral.

Now, however, it's time for Sai Pallavi to let her hair down. Literally. In photos posted recently on her Instagram, the Premam actor can be seen chilling in the mountains, her long and beautiful hair loose. She's seen wearing cream harem pants with a long sleeved grey T-shirt.

The actor simply titled the photos 'Zephyr', a reference to the wind. It's not clear if the photograph was taken in her hometown Ooty or from the shooting spot of Love Story, her upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Sai Pallavi previously worked with Sekhar Kammula in Fidaa, a blockbuster which revolved around her character Bhanumathi.

Her previous post, a video, shows a beautiful rainbow and carries the hashtag #hatti, which is how Badaga villages are called. As is well-known, Sai Pallavi is from the Badaga community.

The shoot for Love Story resumed after a six month break in the first week of September. The shoot had been in progress when the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic came into effect. Sai Pallavi is also acting in another Telugu film, Virata Parvam, in which she's said to be playing a Naxalite. Priyamani and Rana Daggubati are also part of the cast.

Although Sai Pallavi is from Tamil Nadu, she's popular in Malayalam and Telugu cinema as well and enjoys a wide fanbase. The actor has often posted photographs from nature on her Instagram. She also appears to be an animal lover.