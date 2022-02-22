In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya attend producer Anbu Chezhiyan's daughter's wedding

The wedding of Tamil film producer and financier GN Anbu Chezhiyanâ€™s daughter in Chennai was a star-studded affair with several top actors in attendance.

Flix Kollywood

The wedding of A Sushmita, the daughter of well-known Tamil film producer and financier GN Anbu Chezhiyan, with R Sharan, the son of retired IAS officer C Rajendran, took place on Monday, February 21. It was a star-studded affair with several top actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu and Suriya, attending the festivities to wish the newlyweds. Images of the Kollywood stars from the event have gone viral.

Producers Boney Kapoor and Kalaipuli S Thanu, too, were among those who graced the wedding function that took place at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Chennai. Some of the other celebrities who were present include actors Vikram Prabhu, Vijay Antony, Nasser, Manobala, Vaibhav, Subbu Panchu, Mayilsamy and directors Venkat Prabhu, Lingusamy, and Elred Kumar. Other Kollywood celebrities like Simbu, Sivakarthikeyan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santhanam also reportedly attended the reception.

The bride, Sushmita, who has a Masters degree in Business Administration, owns Gopuram Cinemas while the bridegroom R Sharan, who has a Masters in Business Administration as well, is the co-founder and Managing Director of Sun IAS Academy.



Actor Rajinikanth in the wedding. Credit: Kaushik LM/ Twitter



Prabhu and Kamal attending the wedding ceremony. Image Credit: Kaushik LM/ Twitter



Suriya at the wedding, Image Credit: Manobala Vijayabalan/ Twitter



Anbu Chezhiyanâ€™s name has been embroiled in controversy in the past. In 2017, he was named in a note left behind by Ashok Kumar, who died by suicide. Ashok was the cousin of director Sasikumar and managed his films. In the suicide note, he directly blamed Anbu Chezhiyan for causing him trauma through continued harassment.

Rajinikanth and Kamal are both busy on the professional front. Rajini announced earlier this month that he is teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the tentatively titled movie, Thalaivar 169. The first look motion poster featured him alongside director Nelson and composer Anirudh. Nelson and Anirudh have teamed up for several movies so far. Actor Kamal Haasan is shooting for his next with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Vikram. The film also co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The actor announced on February 20 that he is quitting as host of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Ultimate to shoot for Vikram. Actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan.