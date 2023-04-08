In pics: PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport's new integrated terminal

PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the airportâ€™s New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of about Rs 1,260 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 8, inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at the Chennai Airport. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the NITB, built at a cost of about Rs 1,260 crore. Along with the existing terminals, the airport will now cater to a combined annual capacity of 30 MPPA (million passengers per annum), compared to the present capacity of 23 MPPA. The airport will be able to cater to 35 MPPA with the completion of phase II of the NITB.

The NITB Phase I spanning an area of 1,36,295 square metres, boasts an array of airport amenities. With 100 check-in counters, 108 immigration counters,17 elevators, 17 escalators, and six baggage reclaim belts, passengers expect a seamless experience inside the terminal. The NITB, with an area of 2,20,972 square metres, is envisaged in two phases at a cost of Rs 2,467 crore.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and others.