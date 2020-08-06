In pics: Miheeka Bajaj's haldi ceremony look ahead of wedding with Rana Daggubati

The wedding will happen at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on August 8.

news Wedding

Miheeka Bajaj is about to get married to actor Rana Daggubati in two days, and the pre-wedding festivities have begun at their homes. Miheeka was seen wearing a yellow-green lehenga and jewelry made of sea-shells, for her haldi ceremony.

The wedding is set to take place at Ramanaidu studios, on August 8. Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu has said that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the safety of everyone present at the wedding.

Very few people from Rana and Miheeka’s families alone have been invited to the wedding, to limit the number of guests. All the guests have also been tested for coronavirus, and Suresh Babu told TNM that they have tested negative. He also said that the chefs and servers are also being tested, and are under quarantine.

The same limited guests will attend the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, pelli koduku function etc.

“We normally want to do things much larger than life and stuff like that, but these are times that you need to conduct yourselves properly,” Suresh Babu told TNM.

Read: Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding festivities: All guests tested for coronavirus

The haldi ceremony is a Hindu ritual that takes place before the wedding, where the bride and groom have turmeric paste applied on them by family members.

The couple announced their engagement to the public on May 12, with Rana Daggubati posting a picture of them together with the caption, “She said Yes”. Their engagement ceremony happened on May 21 with a limited number of guests, and was also reported to have taken place at Ramanaidu Studios. Rana was dressed in a white ‘pattu pancha’ and shirt, and Miheeka wore a pink and yellow saree for the engagement ceremony.

Miheeka runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio. Earlier in June, she had shared photos from her pre-wedding celebrations, where she wore an embroidered designer mask to match her clothes, a pink and mint green lehenga set.