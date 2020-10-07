In pics: Kajal Aggarwal's fun bachelorette party ahead of wedding with Gautam Kitchlu

In the pictures, Kajal can be seen wearing an LBD, butterfly back pointed heels, and a sash that read â€˜Bride to Beâ€™.

Actor Kajal Aggarwalâ€™s sister Nisha posted pictures of the actorâ€™s bachelorette party, soon after the actor announced her wedding date to Gautam Kitchlu.

In the pictures, Kajal can be seen wearing an LBD, butterfly back pointed heels, and a sash that read â€˜Bride to Beâ€™. Kajal and Nisha were also seen wearing bunny ear headbands. Nisha, who is also an actress, simply added heart emojis to the pictures.

Kajal is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai.

See the pictures here:

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans in a long note she posted on Tuesday.

"I said yes", Kajal headlined her note on Tuesday, which read: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Congratulations poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans.

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2, Thuppaki, and Paris Paris.

With inputs from IANS

