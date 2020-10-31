In pics: Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu's beautiful wedding ceremony

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married her partner Gautam Kitchlu on Friday evening.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Kajal Aggarwal got married to her partner, Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu, in a low-key ceremony on Friday evening. The wedding announcement came as a surprise for fans earlier this month. While fans got a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities and preparations through the actor’s social media, they are eagerly waiting for the official wedding photos, to see Kajal in her bridal attire.

Meanwhile, a few photos from the wedding ceremony have made their way online, and have got fans excited about the event. These images show Kajal and Gautam taking their pheras, walking around a holy pyre while taking their wedding vows.

They were also seen talking to each other while holding hands, and smiling while greeting the wedding guests.

Kajal wore a red lehenga, accessorised with a kundan necklace and maang tikka. Her hands were full of red bangles and gold 'kaliras', a symbolic bridal ornament.

The couple had been sharing images from pre-wedding festivities with the hashtag #kajgautkitched. Kajal posted a photo from her mehendi ceremony on Thursday, where she wore a light green block printed kurti and dupatta, showing her mehendi filled hands to the camera.

On Friday, she posted a photo from her haldi ceremony, in yellow clothes with turmeric paste applied to her face and arms.

Hours before the wedding, she shared a black-and-white photo while getting ready for the ceremony. “Calm before the storm,” she wrote while sharing the image.

Gautam, who calls himself a tech and design enthusiast, founded a company called Discern Living in 2015. The company does interior design, furniture and home décor, among other things. The couple has reportedly been dating for about two years, and got engaged in August.

Kajal also has some big films coming up. She will soon be seen playing the female lead in the much anticipated film Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan. She also has a Telugu film called Mosagallu, based on a major IT scam.