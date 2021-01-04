In pics: First train from Bengaluru city reaches airport amid fanfare

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan was among the passengers who boarded the train along with other railway officials.

news Transport

Amidst much fanfare and optimism, the first train run by the Bangalore Division of South Western Railways reached the Kempegowda International Airport halt station on Monday morning from the city. As scheduled, the train left Bangalore City Railway Station (Majestic) at 4.45 am and reached the halt station at 5.50 am.

Bangalore Central Member of Parliament (MP) PC Mohan was among the high-profile passengers who boarded the train. Top railway officials were also on board the train. From the halt station, a shuttle bus run by the airport authority took the passengers to the airport.

As reported earlier, this rail connectivity is the first non-road, faster alternative to reach the airport. It is also the cheapest with commuters having to pay only Rs 10 for a ticket to the airport from Majestic. Two other trains also reached the halt station after they left the Yelahanka and Yeshwantpur stations at 7 am and 8.30 am respectively.

Later on Monday, a train is scheduled to leave the Bangalore Cantonment Station at 5.55 pm and Majestic at 9 pm again. Similarly, the trains from the airport will leave at 6.43 pm and 10.37 pm for Majestic, and 6.22 am, 7.45 am and 8.21 am from Yelahanka, Bangalore Cantonment and Yeshwantpur stations respectively.

For the next few months, five of these trains will leave from the city to the airport. Other than flyers who want to get to the airport in a cheaper and faster mode of transport, the train connection will primarily benefit hundreds of airport staff.

While the demand by citizen activists for such a train has been there for a long time, there was no positive step towards it for close to a decade. This halt station has been financed by the Bangalore International Airport Limited, the company which manages the airport.

By the end of 2023, another train line to the airport as part of the recently approved dedicated suburban rail project is also expected to be ready. That line is expected to run faster trains, more frequently. A proposed metro rail line project connecting the city and the airport is yet to be approved by the Union government.