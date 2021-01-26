In pics: Clashes, lathicharge and tear gas at farmers' protest in Delhi

With many protesters deviating from pre-decided routes, security personnel used lathicharge and tear gas in the national capital.

news Protest

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi on Tuesday, and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the national capital. Many protestors deviated from pre-decided routes, and security personnel used lathicharge and tear gas against the protestors.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protesters broke past barricades with tractors at different border points. The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concluded. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were insistent on heading towards central Delhi.

In the morning, groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city.

The Delhi Police clashed with protesting farmers as violence broke out at a number of places in the nation's capital. The police asked the farmers to head back to their pre-decided routes for the tractor parade.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades at Tikri border points did not belong to their organisation. Senior farmer Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers were following the pre-decided route and that no one from the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha went to the Outer Ring Road. "We condemn violence against farmers, appeal to all to maintain peace," Rajewal told PTI.

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following the clashes. Earlier in the day, chanting 'rang de basanti' and 'jai jawan jai kisan' numerous farmers rode tractors, motorbikes, horses and even cranes to cross the national capital's borders into the city for their proposed parade against the three contentious farm laws.

Locals stood on both sides of the roads at various locations showering flower petals on the farmers amid drum beats.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Here is the protest in visuals:

Farmers break police barricades at Tikri, Singhu borders ahead of tractor rally https://t.co/30z0Q1sjrz pic.twitter.com/NSttCxlAQg â€” The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 26, 2021

Situation right now at ITO crossing @thewire_in pic.twitter.com/Oh3LhzNWRW â€” Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 26, 2021

#WATCH A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Mn6oeGLrxJ â€” ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmers heading towards Rajpath damaged DTC bus placed to stop their movement at ITO. #FarmersProstests pic.twitter.com/UwlH2sAaXU â€” Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 26, 2021

#WATCH: Protesting farmers rescue Delhi Police personnel by a section of protesters attempting to assault him at ITO in central Delhi | Track today's latest news here: https://t.co/rONa25YGr8 pic.twitter.com/7w0AbAMyzy January 26, 2021

Flag hoisting at Red Fort by farmers who have stormed the monument. @htTweets pic.twitter.com/9zo2rUbnR9 â€” Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) January 26, 2021