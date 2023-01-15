In Pics: 75th Army Day celebrated with a grand parade in Bengaluru

The 75th Army Day parade was held on Sunday, January 15 at Bengaluru’s Parade Ground of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre, marking a significant change in tradition. For the first time since 1949, the Indian Army Day parade was shifted out of the national capital, New Delhi to Bengaluru. The decision to shift the parade from Delhi to Bengaluru was made to showcase the capabilities of the Indian Army in different regions of the country.

The parade was attended by top military officials and dignitaries, including the Governor of Karnataka, the Chief Minister and other senior army officials. The parade was led by Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande. Speaking at the event, General Manoj Pande said, “The Indian army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency.” He further said that the northern border region had been peaceful and steps had been taken to maintain peace through established protocols and existing mechanisms.

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said, “The ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on the other side of the border.” He also said that the counter-insurgency mechanism was effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan. He pointed out the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones and added that counter-drone jammers were being used against such activities.

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande speaking at the event.

The parade featured a display of military might, including a showcase of weapons and equipment, as well as a march past by the soldiers. The parade also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Indian Army and its veterans.

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour Field Marshal KM Cariappa. On this day in 1949, he took over from Francis Roy Butcher, the last British Army Chief Officer and became the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

