Pic show mops, toilet brush hanging over pizza dough in Bengaluru, Dominos responds

After the pics and video went viral, it not only generated a wave of caution but also anger and dissatisfaction among online users.

A video of mops and toilet brushes in close proximity to Domino’s pizza doughs has surfaced online. Twitter user Sahil Karnany claimed that the video was allegedly shot at a Dominos outlet in Bengaluru. It not only generated a wave of caution but also anger and dissatisfaction among online users.

Sahil shared images and videos of trays of Dominos pizza dough stacked one on top of another as brooms and mops were hung above them. The video showed trays of pizza dough lying below hanging toilet brushes, mops, and garments. He wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.”

The Dominos outlet in question is located in Bengaluru's Hosa Road, the Twitter user who shared the images confirmed to News9.

Another Twitter user, Tushar shared the same images and videos, questioning the hygiene at the Dominos outlet. He wrote, “Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops, and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall, and under them were placed the dough trays.”

Twitter users were quick to express their displeasure and demanded that the relevant authorities close the store right away. One user wrote, “#DominosIndia is giving those same Pizzas for free in a contest in which toilet mops were hanged and people are really excited to win free shit.”

“That one pic, if real, should suffice to terminate the franchise arrangement. Customers should never be taken for granted,” wrote another. “Dominos Bangalore has some serious issues. I’ve had a few experiences with them sending me the wrong order/crappy quality of food. Have made me not trust the brand anymore,” one user complained.

After purported images of cleaning mops and a toilet brush hanging above trays of pizza dough at its Bengaluru location became viral, Domino's India reacted. According to Domino's, infractions of the norms for good hygiene and food safety are never tolerated. “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers.”