A chargesheet has been filed in the case relating to the death of Sunisha, a 26-year-old woman from Kannur district in Kerala, whose husband was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and domestic violence. TNM confirmed that the chargesheet was submitted on Thursday, November 11 by investigating officer KE Premachandran. It's reportedly said in the chargesheet that physical and mental torture led to the death of Sunisha.

Police had arrested Sunisha’s husband Vijesh from his house on September 2 evening, days after her death. He was charged under Section 498 A (subjecting woman to cruelty) and Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sunisha was found dead at Vijeesh’s house on August 29. While it was initially suspected to be a case of death by suicide, an audio of Sunisha that surfaced after her death made her husband and his family prime suspects in the case.

Sunisha’s death had gained widespread attention after a chilling audio of hers describing her ordeal at the hands of her husband became public. In the audio, Sunisha had accused Vijeesh as well as her in-laws of inflicting severe torture on her. Sunisha’s conversation with her brother, asking him to rescue her had also gone viral. She could be heard saying, “If you can, please come now itself. Come towards the road. I am ready to come, I was thrashed by him and his mother. I am not sure if I will be alive tonight.”

The Kerala police also came under severe criticism following Sunisha’s death, after her family revealed that they had approached the police several times to complain about domestic violence, but the police did not help. The police were also accused of being reluctant to take any action against Vijeesh and his family even after Sunisha’s death.

Sunisha’s aunt, who she was close to, had told the media that Sunisha was often assaulted by her husband and despite her family asking her to come back, she did not as she was worried about how people would react.

