Photos: Three cheetahs arrive in Mysuru Zoo from South Africa, put in quarantine

Zoo officials stated that one male and two female cheetahs were acquired by the zoo from the Ann Van Dyke Cheetah Centre in South Africa.

news Animals

Officials at the Mysuru Zoo confirmed on Tuesday that three African hunting cheetahs have arrived at the zoo. Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director of the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, stated that one male and two female cheetahs were acquired by the zoo from the Ann Van Dyke Cheetah Centre in South Africa. The animals reportedly flew to India via Singapore and are in quarantine.

They arrived in Mysuru on Sunday. This means that the zoo in Mysuru is among only two zoos in India to have cheetahs, Ajit Kulkarni said.

"Earlier Mysuru Zoo housed cheetahs from 2011 to 2019. This acquisition provides an opportunity to the zoo visitors to see these endangered African Cat Species. Mysuru Zoo houses five species of big cats including cheetah," Ajit Kulkarni added.

The Mysuru zoo earlier received African hunting cheetahs from Germany in 2011. The mammal will be open to public visitors after the pandemic subsides and the zoo is open to visitors. It is widely considered as the fastest terrestrial animal.

Cheetahs once resided in India but their numbers diminished due to poaching and man-animal conflict. The United Nations estimates there are 7100 cheetahs in the world and almost all of them are in Africa. In Asia, cheetahs are found in isolated pockets of central Iran. The big cat is listed as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The zoo in Mysuru is one of the oldest in India and a popular tourist attraction in the city. The zoo traces its origins to the private collection of animals held by the former ruler of the Mysore Kingdom Chamaraja Wodeyar in 1892. It is known to house elephants, giraffes, zebras, lions, tigers, white rhinoceroses, and baboons.