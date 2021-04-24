Photos: Roads deserted, shops shut during Bengaluru weekend lockdown

Photos from various areas including Banashankari, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, and Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru show empty roads with only pharmacies open.

Coronavirus Lockdown

April 24 marked the first weekend lockdown in Bengaluru, which is one among a slew of stricter curbs announced by the state government to be in effect till May 4 to control the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Karnataka. The capital cityâ€™s roads bore a deserted look on Saturday, with barely any people out and most shops, including many supermarkets being shut.

TNM got photos from several areas of Bengaluru, all of which had similar stories to tell: shops â€“ apart from some eateries open only for takeaway â€“ were shut; and the roads were empty with barely any traffic. There were, however, several delivery executives for companies like Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo who were on their bikes taking deliveries. Some pharmacies were also open.

At Cambridge Layout, apart from delivery executives, some autos were also seen ferrying people.

In Ulsoor, while some police officials had made the vegetable market also shut down by around 11 am-12 pm, Dunzo executives said that they did not face an issue with police officials, who were letting them pass through.

In Indiranagar and the nearby Thippasandra area too, shops were shut, and only a couple of pharmacies were open.

80-Feet Road and 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, which are a hub of restaurants and usually is full of bustle on weekends, were deserted.



12th Main Road, Indiranagar



80-Feet Road, Indiranagar

At Kurubarahalli, barely a few vehicles were seen plying.

It was a similar situation in BTM Layout, second stage.

The usually busy area around Bangalore Development Authority complex in Banashankari was largely vacant. Even eateries, which are allowed to be open for parcel, were shut, except for a McDonaldâ€™s which was open for takeaways.

In Cox Town, it was a similar story, with even eateries being shut. However, labourers working at some construction sites were about and working.