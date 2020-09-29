Photos of dejected Ishan Kishan flood social media as RCB beats MI in Super Over

Ishan Kishan scored a valiant 99 and took MI to the brink of a famous win before he was dismissed.

news IPL 2020

Minutes after Monday’s thriller IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), social media was flooded by pictures of MI’s Ishan Kishan looking dejected. In a match that had over 400 runs between the two teams, a Super Over became the tool to determine the ultimate winner.

Even after putting up 201 on the board after batting first thanks to power stints by Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and some late striking from Shivam Dube, RCB almost lost the match to MI. The 119-runs fifth wicket partnership (off 51 balls) between Ishan Kishan (99 off 58) and Kieron Pollard (60 off 24) was just enough to drag their team till the finish line and not beyond it as the total reached 201 at the end of 20 overs. As MI skipper Rohit Sharma picked Pollard and Hardik Pandya to play the Super Over, Ishan Kishan sat in the dugout, looking clearly dejected that his efforts went in vain. Rohit Sharma later told the media that he did not pick Ishan for the Super Over since Ishan was 'drained and not fresh to go out again for the Super Over'.

However, social media was full of praise for the youngster from Patna who along with Pollard turned the game in MI’s favour in the span of 5 overs. Cricketing greats from around the world took time to console and praise the talented player.

Even Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to their official twitter handle to praise the batsman.

“Ishan Kishan. Take a bow

#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI”

The great cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was also awestruck by the incredible batting display put up by Kishan and Pollard.

Mumbai Indian’s too did not take much time appreciating their young middle-order batsman’s heroics with the bat.

“ISHAN KISHAN - Remember the name #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI @ishankishan51,” the team tweeted.

Former cricketer Akash Chopra mentioned that according to him Ishan Kishan was the Man Of The Match for him.

“My Man of The Match is Ishan Kishan. 99 runs. Took the team to the brink of victory. Indians in the Indian Premier League are shining....especially the younger ones. So so happy. #IPL2020 #RCBvMI,” he said.