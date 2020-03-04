Photojournalist stabbed to death over financial dispute in Telangana

Bommineni Sunil Reddy, a senior photo journalist and treasurer of Warangal press club was attacked by the owner of a bakery.

A 38-year-old photo journalist was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured by a man over a financial dispute in Mulugu district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Bommineni Sunil Reddy, a senior photo journalist and treasurer of Warangal press club, and his friend, a money lender, were attacked by the owner of a bakery in Pasra village on Monday night, when they had gone to recover the outstanding dues from him.

While they were discussing the repayment, an argument broke out between them and the bakery owner suddenly stabbed Reddy and his friend with a kitchen knife.

Following information, police reached the spot and shifted them to a government hospital.

While Reddy was declared brought dead, the money lender was said to be in a critical state, police said.

In October last year, 45-year-old K Sathyanarayana, a reporter with the Telugu newspaper Andhrajyothi was attacked and murdered in Tuni in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

The police had arrested six people for the murder and said that Sathyanarayana had allegedly threatened to influence authorities and had blackmailed two of them. As one of the accused allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to the journalist, he bore a grudge and planned to murder him.

The murder saw widespread condemnation with Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Nani and actor-politician and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan condemning the murder.

