Arjun Kallingal has been working as a still photographer in the Malayalam film industry for five years now and has been associated with some of the best movies from Mollywood. He has worked in Jallikattu, Ee.Ma.Yau. and Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil to name a few. He is currently one of the most sought after photographers in the industry having clicked some iconic pictures for the films he has been associated with.



In an interview to the Times of India, Arjun Kallingal recalled that when he was in college he happened to take part in a photography competition by chance and went on to win the third prize. That was the first time he had clicked a photo and that fetched him a prize. This episode from college prompted him to take up photography as a career seriously.



That decision seems to have paid off as the ace photographer has been bagging some of the best projects and has got to work with the top-rated directors in the Malayalam film industry.



On working with director Lijo Jose Pellisery, the photographer had said, “Working with Lijo Jose Pellissery is the best. Because on his sets there is always freedom to share our ideas regarding the stills. He listens to them and most importantly respects them.”



He recalled an incident during the making of Jallikattu when he wanted to shoot a pic “inspired by Darwin’s evolution of humans” and suggested the idea to the artistes who agreed and when this idea was mooted to the director, he also agreed without any objection. “That is something very rare and also a positive aspect when working with him,” pointed out Arjun Kallingal in the interview.

