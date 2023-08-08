PhonePe SmartSpeakers offers voice payment notifications in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada

Leading digital payments platform PhonePe on Tuesday said it has enabled voice payment notifications for its SmartSpeakers in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages.

PhonePe will soon also be launching notifications in Marathi and other regional languages soon.

With the introduction of vernacular voice notifications, merchants can now validate customer payments instantly in the regional language of their choice, without having to check the customerâ€™s phone screen or wait for the payment confirmation SMS from the bank, especially during peak business hours.

PhonePe SmartSpeakers are currently being utilised by merchant partners across 19,000 post codes (covering over 90 per cent of the country), to enable voice payment notifications.

With the addition of voice payment notifications in the vernacular language of their choice, merchants can access PhonePe SmartSpeakers in their preferred language within the PhonePe for Business app, without incurring any extra charges.

This is how merchants can download and select the regional language of their choice on the PhonePe SmartSpeaker.

Open the PhonePe for Business App, go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen and under the Language bar, choose your preferred language from the multiple options available.

The selected language gets downloaded on the device and the device gets rebooted with the updated language.

PhonePe launched SmartSpeakers last year, to provide reliable and convenient payment tracking at stores.

Some of the features that make PhonePe SmartSpeakers stand out in the market include portability, a best-in-class battery, great audio clarity even in the noisiest of environments, and the compact and versatile form factor which allows merchants to use it even in the most congested counter spaces.

Earlier merchants using feature phones relied heavily on SMS, but now with the PhonePe SmartSpeakers, their payment validation experience has been significantly eased.

PhonePe SmartSpeakers come with up to 4 days of battery life, data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator for ease of use, audio alerts for low battery level, and a replay button for the last transaction.

Founded in 2015, PhonePe has more than 47 crore registered users and one in four Indians are now on PhonePe.