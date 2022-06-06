PFI rally in Kerala: Police use water cannons and tear gas to control crowd

The protest was carried out by Popular Front of India (PFI) against alleged bias of police in investigated hate crimes in Kerala.

The Kerala police used water cannons and tear gas shells against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who participated in a protest march to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, June 6. The PFI activists alleged that the police was adopting a discriminatory approach towards them while going soft on rightwing leaders who have engaged in hate speeches.

When the march reached a junction near Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, the police stopped the protesters by erecting barricades. The protesters then tried to breach the barricades, prompting the police to resort to water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them. The activists also threw water bottles at the police.

The situation was brought under control by 2 pm after the PFI leaders addressed their workers. In their address, the PFI leaders alleged that the police was adopting a “discriminatory approach” towards them while going soft on leaders of Sangh Parivar outfits, who have allegedly engaged in hate speeches. According to reports, nearly 1,500 members participated in the protest.

The protest comes weeks after Kerala police arrested one person in connection with a case relating to hate slogans raised by a minor boy in Alappuzha. The slogans were raised in a PFI march, a video of which went viral. Another person was taken into custody. A week ago, in another incident on May 29, PFI office-bearer Yahia Thangal was arrested for making allegedly derogatory comments against the judiciary , in the same Alappuzha rally. The PFI also alleged that the government was trying to frame party leaders in false cases. This refers to the Enforcement Directorate filing money laundering cases against the organisation.

(With PTI inputs)