Pettimudi landslide: NDRF member in rescue team found to have COVID-19

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that a medical team has been stationed in the region.

news Coronavirus

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who was engaged in the rescue works in Idukki’s Pettimudi that was hit by a major landslide, on Wednesday was found to have COVID-19, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Earlier, a member of the media group stationed in the area had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that a medical team has been stationed in the region.

The rescue workers including the NDRF team in Pettimudi are engaged in the search of people who went missing in the major landslide which hit 36 houses of plantation workers in the region. A total of 55 people have lost their lives in the landslide so far. Another 15 people including many children are yet to be found.

It is not clear if the NDRF member had come in contact with the driver of the media team who tested positive for the virus. An officer of Fire and Rescue Department who came from Alappuzha to Pettimudi was the first to test positive for the virus in the region. It was following this that COVID-19 surveillance was tightened in the region.

“A team consisting of a doctor, two staff nurses and three junior health inspectors are working with the rescue team,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CM added that one of the rescue workers who was engaged in the rescue operations in the landslide that hit Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad, was also found to have COVID-19. All other rescue workers and others who were part of the rescue operations have been asked to go into quarantine, he added.

Meanwhile, with 1,212 positive cases being reported on Wednesday, the total number of patients under treatment in the state has climbed to 12,721. There were six deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total death toll to 127.

The government has also announced relaxations on lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Shops selling essential items can be open in the region from 7 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in the coastal village of Chellanam in Ernakulam district has again turned worrisome with 23 people testing positive for the coronavirus. The region which has again seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, had been reporting lesser cases for the past many weeks.