Petrol prices cross Rs 100 in several districts in Tamil Nadu

The price of petrol increased by Rs 7.71 per litre and diesel price by Rs 8.12 per litre over 30 hikes since May 4, 2021.

news FUEL PRICES

Petrol prices crossed Rs 100 per litre in many parts of Tamil Nadu on June 26, Saturday. According to the price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the prices of both petrol and diesel were hiked by Rs 35 paise on Saturday, which led to several districts in Tamil Nadu seeing the price of petrol cross Rs 100 per litre. This was witnessed in towns in districts like Vellore, Salem, Cuddalore.

Meanwhile, as per a Times of India report on Saturday, petrol prices crossed Rs 100 in 12 districts in Tamil Nadu. These include Dharmapuri, Vellore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Villupuram, according to the TOI report. In Chennai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 99.19 a litre and diesel at Rs 93.23 per litre on Friday.

The fuel hike witnessed on Saturday is the 30th hike since May 4 this year, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day interval in rate revision they observed during Assembly elections in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc. The price of petrol has increased by Rs 7.71 per litre and diesel by Rs 8.12 per litre over these 30 hikes.

Speaking to TNM, Suresh, a cab driver in Chennai said, “With COVID induced lockdown in place, our livelihood is already at stake. The fuel price surge is adding to too many struggles we are facing. I am barely able to earn a living.”

Fuel prices differ from one state to another depending on the local taxes such as Value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Among metro cities, the prices of fuel have already crossed Rs 100 in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. And in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh, petrol had already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.

The rate of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.