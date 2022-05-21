Petrol, diesel to get cheaper as Union govt cuts central excise duty

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this move will have a revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the government.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in fuel prices, saying that the government has decided to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Sitharaman tweeted, “We are reducing the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.” She added it will have a revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the government.

This comes as a relief for citizens in India as fuel prices have been increasing since the month of March. The Union Finance Minister said that this move is being taken as the Prime Minister called for relief for the common man.

The finance minister also said that the union government will give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. “This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6100 crore a year,” she added.

Sitharaman said that the Union government is also reducing the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India’s import dependence is high. This will result in a reduction of the cost of final products, she said.