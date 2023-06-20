Petitioner in Senthil Balaji case speaks to TNM about his fight against corruption

Civil engineer turned advocate N Subramaniyan is a founder of the Anti Corruption Movement, which investigated how politicians pressure engineers in government departments to indulge in corruption for their benefit.

Civil engineer turned advocate N Subramaniyan was at the forefront to fight the case against the cash for jobs scam in the state-run transport corporation, for which Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14. Subramaniyan is also one of the founders of the Anti Corruption Movement (ACM), which investigated how engineers in government departments were pressured by politicians to indulge in corruption for their benefit. Speaking to TNM in an exclusive interview, Subramaniyan details how he began his crusade against corruption, what led him to take on the role of an advocate, and the challenges he faced while pursuing this case as one of the petitioners.

From the beginning of his career in the Highways Department, he had tried to highlight the corruption in government departments during both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rule, Subramaniyan says. “The DMK government introduced a new scheme called 106 bridges, falsely claiming an estimation of Rs 300-350 crore for a project of Rs 70-75 crore. The tender claims for the project were shown to be Rs 270 crore. I reported this corruption to the Vigilance department right away, and got transferred for doing so.” He subsequently filed a case against his transfer and won, but did not want to continue working in an allegedly corrupt environment, says the engineer.

It was during this period that he started pursuing a law degree in an evening college, says Subramaniyan. “After I resigned from my government job, I started practising law. I have never hesitated to fight corruption cases since then,” he tells TNM.

Subramaniyan was one of the petitioners in the cash for jobs scam. The complainants in the case alleged that employees in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) had promised aspiring candidates jobs in exchange for cash. The case first came to light in 2015 and after several investigations, 11 people were named as accused, all of whom were junior level staff members. A fresh probe ordered by the Madras High Court in 2021 resulted in Senthil Balaji, who was holding the transport portfolio in the AIADMK rule, being named alongside 47 other people in the MTC. In the early hours of June 14 this year, Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED from his house after 18 hours of questioning.

Subramaniyan, however, says he did not expect Senthil Balaji to be associated with the case. “The candidates who filed the complaints were all top rank holders. While questioning those who were denied jobs, the police compared and verified the marks of those rejected, with those who were selected. They found that the officials tampered with their marks,” he says. Someone then suggested that the affected person contact Subramaniyan, which is how he got involved in the case.

Some of Subramaniyan’s clients had allegedly received threats asking them to back off. One person who had filed the complaint even withdrew it, he says. “Dharmaraj, another client in this case, didn't pick any calls and stopped contacting me altogether. I didn’t probe further because I understood the importance of their safety. After that, there have been no threats,” he adds.

Subramaniyan is of the opinion that Senthil Balaji should have been removed from the Cabinet as soon as the Supreme Court ordered the investigation into the case. “If the Chief Minister and the Cabinet ministers think he is innocent, there is no wrong in them going to meet Senthil Balaji at the hospital. I’m assuming that none of his secretaries nor his home ministers explained the intricacies of this case in detail to the CM. Perhaps, that is why they are blaming their political rivals,” he says.

Subramaniyan agrees that legal procedures against the minister may have been sped up due to political pressure. But he is only concerned with the conviction, not who is catalysing the process, he says. “If the catalyst is a political feud between the ruling and opposition parties, then so be it.”

Speaking about reparations to those who were denied jobs, Subramaniyan alleges that the DMK and AIADMK leaders are more concerned with Senthil Balaji’s conviction than providing remedies for the victims. “A logical solution to this case would be to hire those who were victimised and provide them the job positions they deserve, after removing those who obtained the job through illegal means. The public will have faith in the system only if they witness that someone who illegally acquired a job, by giving bribes or through recommendations, cannot sustain in their position for long. The Anti-Corruption Movement will try our best to provide this remedy to those who have been scammed.”

With inputs from Akchayaa Rajkumar and Kiruba

Watch the full interview here: