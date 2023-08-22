Petition in Madras HC seeks to revoke U/A certificate for Rajinikanth’s Jailer

The petitioner, ML Ravi, noted that Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ was given a U/A certificate in India but an A certificate in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to revoke the U/A certificate for Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, citing the violence depicted in the film. A U/A certificate indicates that children below 12 years must be accompanied by parents while watching the film. The petition was filed by ML Ravi, an advocate. He said that because of the U/A certificate, young children will be watching the violent scenes in the movie.

According to LiveLaw, Ravi watched the movie in the theatre and stated that the movie is filled with violence which is not appropriate for children. He further said that Jailer is rife with scenes which justify violent and illegal means to attain a goal. The petition further said that freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed but if they cause danger to society, restrictions can be imposed. Livelaw reported that the petition cited a study conducted by the American Academy of Paediatrics which said that exposing children and youth to violent behaviour in films increases the likelihood of aggressive behaviour.

The petitioner also noted that Jailer was given a U/A certificate in India but an A (only people above 18 can watch the film) in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Ravi said that the Certification provided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is “unjust and not legal.” Ravi also asked for the Certificate provided by the CBFC to be quashed and not exhibit the movie to the public till this plea has been disposed of.