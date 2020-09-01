PepsiCo India signs pact with Airtel, users to get free 4G data with its snacks

The next time you purchase a pack of Kurkure, or Lay's, you might just get free 4G data. Bharti Airtel has signed a co-branding pact with PepsiCo India where prepaid users will get up to 2GB of free 4G data on purchase of Kurkure, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps and Doritos snack packs from September 1.

The Pepsi-cola maker is reportedly aiming to use the surge in mobile internet consumption to its advantage for boosting snack sales, as larger numbers of people now work from home amid COVID-19 times.

As per the Pepsi-Airtel pack that goes live on September 1, the Sunil Bharti Mittal company’s branding will appear on packs of Kurkure, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps and Doritos, as well as on supporting ads on TV channels by PepsiCo India.

Several biggies from Bollywood have reportedly been roped in by the Indian arm of the US beverages and snack maker, to launch a consumer-focussed media campaign.

Sharing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “The ‘new normal’ has catapulted everyone into a more digital world than ever before. At PepsiCo India, as part of our digital first approach, we follow evolving digital trends and develop matching strategies. Our insights showed us that consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home. The partnership with Airtel is, therefore, a perfect fit that will further compliment the in-home experience of consumers. With festive season kicking in, the special initiative truly emphasizes the importance of staying connected with friends and family.”

Data is most important today and people across generations are spending more hours indoors than ever before. Whether it is remote working, content streaming, gaming, e-learning or e-shopping, everyone is relying on data to stay connected. For the quarter ended June 30 2020, average mobile data consumption per user on Airtel’s network increased to 16.3 GB, an increase of 40% over last year.

Under the pact, Airtel’s prepaid customers will get free 4G data benefits on buying Rs 10 and Rs 20 packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos and Uncle Chipps. Airtel users will get 1 GB of free data on snack packs priced at Rs 10 and 2GB on those priced at Rs 20. The offer can be redeemed thrice per unique mobile number during the offer period, which will run till January 31, 2021.

Airtel’s prepaid customers make up nearly 95% of the telco’s almost 280 million-strong user base.

To claim the benefit, Airtel users need to check the free data voucher code printed behind Kurkure, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps or Doritos packs, and select the ‘My Coupons’ section in the Airtel Thanks app.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “At Airtel, we are obsessed about offering our customers the best network experience. We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack.”