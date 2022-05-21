People's confidence in Left government increased: Kerala CM on one year in office

Pinarayi said the government aims to project a development model by fulfilling all the 900 promises mentioned in the election manifesto.

On a day when the Left government in Kerala is celebrating its first anniversary in power, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the confidence of people in the government has increased during this period and listed out development projects, including Life Mission scheme and the KFON project. Pinarayi, who met the media in Thiruvananthapuram to share his thoughts on the first anniversary of his second term, said the Left government was able to complete the development projects despite many hurdles.

"It has been one year since we came to power for the second consecutive term. The confidence of people in the government has increased. The recent bye-poll results of the local bodies prove that," Pinarayi said.

He said the government aims to project a development model by fulfilling all the 900 promises mentioned in the election manifesto. "The government aims to create and convert the state into a knowledge economy and in turn create new job opportunities for the coming generations," Pinarayi said.

He said the government has constructed 2,95,000 houses and handed it over to beneficiaries through the Life Mission project.

"Soon it will cross three lakh houses. Since 2017, till March 31 last year, the government had constructed 2,62,131 houses and this government has completed 32,875 houses under Life Mission. Thus, a total of 2,95,006 houses were handed over to beneficiaries in the last six years," Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi also mentioned the ambitious Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project, envisaged to provide free internet, and said the connection has already been given to 20,750 offices.

"Currently, KFON connection has been given to 20,750 offices. The infrastructure development including laying of cables, network operating centre, point of presence, end of installation and other works are progressing. Soon 14,000 BPL families from 140 assembly constituencies will be provided with free internet connection," Pinarayi said.

When asked about the case against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran over unsavoury remarks against him, Pinarayi said the government has no interest in pursuing the case.

On the ambitious SilverLine project and the agitation against it, Pinarayi said the development project will give a boost to the economy.

He was responding to a question on whether the state's financial condition will be viable to support such an expensive project.

"The financial condition of the country is in dire straits. But that does not mean that our development projects should be stopped. When the development projects happen, the financial aspects will also be improved," he said.

On the opposition's allegation that the Left ministers and MLAs were camping in Thrikkakara to campaign for the CPI(M), Vijayan said it is usual that political leaders go for campaigning during polls.

"Even the opposition leaders do that all the time. There is nothing wrong in it," he said.

Pinarayi said rebel Congress leader K V Thomas took a brave decision in supporting the Left in the Thrikkakara bye-poll.

"He said he wants to stand with the development. He said the UDF was taking a stand against development. The people are watching all these. It will surely help the Left," Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister listed out the schemes, projects and achievements of the Left government in the last one year.

In 2021, there was a 51 per cent rise in domestic tourists when compared to 2020, he said.