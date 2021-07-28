People who were part of COVID-19 vaccine trials to get CoWIN certificates: Union govt

This will apply only to participants of the trial who were given the vaccine and not those who were given a placebo.

news Coronavirus

People who participated in COVID-19 vaccine trials and were given the vaccine and not the placebo will be covered under CoWIN and certificates will be generated for them, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Placebo is a substance or treatment which is designed to have no therapeutic value. Responding to a question if people who participated in clinical trials of vaccines will be given certificates by CoWin, Joint Secretary in the ministry, Lav Agarwal, said people who participated in vaccine trials were given paper certificates but later questions were raised if they should be covered under CoWIN too. Keeping that in view an order has been issued, he told a press conference.



"We have asked the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to give us a list of people who participated in clinical trials and based on that list, certificates for them will be generated on CoWIN. In clinical trials, some people are given placebo while some are given the vaccine so certificates of only those who were given the vaccine will be generated," the official said.



CoWIN is a web portal for Covid vaccination registration and it generates a digital certificate once a person receives both doses of a vaccine. Agarwal said those people will be given certificates who participated in completed trials and in those trials which were part of the emergency use authorisation. "The ongoing trials will not be disturbed," he said.



Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 36.87 lakh (36,87,239) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, according to a provisional report as of 7 pm. Five states â€” Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh â€” have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.