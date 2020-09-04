People who protested Anitha's death continue to face police cases, 2 years on

25 men and women have been booked under multiple section for peaceful protests held after the death of 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha.

news NEET protests

On September 1 2018, P Rajesh who works at a private firm in Chennai rushed to his hometown in Ariyalur district after hearing about the death of 17-year-old Anitha. Rajesh was very close to Anitha's brother Maniratnam, and was enraged that the young girl had taken her own life after losing the opportunity to pursue medicine due to the National Eligibility and Entrance test.

"As soon as I reached my village Kuzhumur, I rushed to Anitha's house and sat in the protest with the others," says Rajesh. "We had already informed the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent that we will be conducting peaceful protests. Men and women from the village took part in these protests to express our solidarity with the family and opposition to the common entrance test. We didn't expect there to be any problems because of this," he adds.

But much to his shock, he along with 24 others were booked by the Ariyalur police under section 143 (unlawful assembly), section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint).

"They have even booked my sister and mother for the protests," says Rajesh. "Atleast my sister took part with me but my mother simply came by to call us for lunch," he adds, incredulous.

Rajesh adds that this case against his family has proven to be a hurdle for him and his sister.

"Applying for government jobs is going to become a huge challenge. My sister is studying law and professionally it could affect her. And even if we surpass this, when we get her married, this could come back to haunt us," he worries.

Sudhir (name changed) from Kuzhumur who also took part in the protests with his elder sister points out that he hasn't applied for a passport because this case could cause a rejection.

"I am currently working in a private firm but been thinking of going abroad for better opportunities. But my dreams have been cut short by this case. My sister is married now and if her inlaws come to know, this will create a huge problem. We can't constantly live in fear," he points out.

Edex live was the first to report about the issues faced by the youth and that they appealed to Anitha's brother Manirathnam to look into the matter. Speaking to TNM, he says that he approached Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumalavan and requested that the cases against the men and women be withdrawn.

"He has promised to look into it," says Maniratnam. "These people have protested peacefully for a cause they believed in. Most of them have no political affiliations and this is the first time they took part in something like this, purely driven by emotion. They shouldn't be punished for this."