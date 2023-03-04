People of Tamil Nadu will protect migrant workers: Chief Minister Stalin

He asked the migrant workers to contact the helpline if they face threats and assured them of safety.

In the wake of fake news being spread on attacks against Hindi-speaking migrant workers from Bihar, Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that they are safe in Tamil Nadu as in their native states. He also said that the Tamil Nadu government is steadfast in protecting the rights of migrants. Stalin warned 'anti-Indian forces' who spread hatred with the vile intention of disturbing the peace and harmony of the country and said strict action will be taken against them.

In a statement, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu has always been the land of hospitality which wholeheartedly welcomes people and helps them thrive. The abundance of opportunities and peaceful atmosphere in the state is the foremost reason why people from other states are coming to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said.

While condemning those who spread rumours of Biharis being targeted and attacked in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said "a few who find it hard to digest the peace and harmony prevailing in the state have been attempting to project the government of Tamil Nadu and its people in poor light. They will not succeed". Videos of clashes between groups of people and incidents unrelated to Tamil Nadu are being circulated on social media with the claim that it’s happening in Tamil Nadu. Strict legal action will be initiated against those who deliberately post such fake videos and spread fear and panic in the state, the statement said.

He asked the migrant workers to contact the helpline if they face threats and assured them of safety. The Chief Minister also requested media organisations, news channels, and social media users to act responsibly and asked them to not publish unverified claims.

He spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the issue early on Saturday and assured him that all the migrant workers who help in the state's development are the workers of the state and that he would never let anything untoward happen to them.

His statement comes at a time when many viral videos, WhatsApp forwards, and fake news that carried the false claim of rampant attacks against migrant workers in Tamil Nadu which created panic among the migrant workers in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu police have booked Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, a Twitter handle named Tanveer Post, and BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disinformation and claiming that migrant workers have been fatally attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Dainik Bhaskar – based on a phone call with a Bihari man in Tamil Nadu – claimed that 15 Biharis had received life threats. A video story accompanying the report showed visuals of altercations between two groups of men. The report stated that nearly 15 Biharis were killed in Tamil Nadu and that people from Bihar were being attacked solely for speaking in Hindi. It also said that Biharis in Tamil Nadu were facing “Talibani” style attacks in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu police said a special team had been formed to arrest those spreading disinformation. "Police are collecting information about those who spread false information to disturb the peace of the state and will take stern action against them," the statement noted. To assuage migrant workers, Tamil Nadu police issued helpline numbers for those who need assistance from the department. They can reach Tamil Nadu police via 0421 - 2203313, 9498101300, and 9498101320.

Earlier this week, Sylendra Babu issued a statement clarifying that Bihari migrant workers were not being attacked in Tamil Nadu. His statement came hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he learnt from media reports that migrant workers from his state were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister was seemingly referring to a report in the Dainik Bhaskar, which alleged that Biharis in Tamil Nadu were facing “Talibani” style attacks.

Refuting the claims of attacks against migrant workers, the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department issued a statement on March 3. “There is no threat to any northern workers in Tamil Nadu. They are making outstanding contributions,” the statement by Minister CV Ganesan read.