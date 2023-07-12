People rejoicing SC order against ED chief’s term extension delusional: Amit Shah

Shah’s remarks came after the Supreme Court dubbed the extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as “illegal” for violating the mandate of the top court’s judgment in 2021.

A day after the Supreme Court termed as “illegal” the third extension given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, July 12 took a dig at Opposition leaders saying those who are rejoicing are delusional. “Those rejoicing over the SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons. The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same,” Shah said in a tweet.

The Union Minister said that ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective, which is to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. “Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important, because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cosy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset,” he added.

Shah’s remarks came after the top court on Tuesday dubbed the extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as “illegal” for violating the mandate of the top court’s judgment in 2021. The court, however, allowed him to continue in the post till July 31 taking into consideration the concerns expressed by the Union government. The extended term of the ED director was set to end in November 2023. “Challenge to CVC Act and Delhi Special Police Establishment Act is dismissed to that extent. Extension granted to Sanjay Kumar Mishra after Supreme Court verdict is illegal. However, he is permitted to hold office till July 31, 2023,” the court ordered.

Meanwhile, the Congress hailed the SC decision, concurring that the extension given to the ED chief was completely illegal. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told media persons, “The extension is completely illegal — this is what the Supreme Court is telling, which the Congress party was telling from the day one. Therefore, the Congress stands vindicated. The order proves the government’s motive to extend the term of the ED Director, by illegal means. That is why this is actually a clear slap on the government’s face.”

Responding to Shah’s tweet, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked: “Why is the Home Minister commenting on an agency that technically reports to the Ministry of Finance? Does it not show that barring two people, the rest of the Cabinet is unemployed? If it does not matter to you who the Director of ED is, why was the current incumbent given two extensions and why was your government fighting for a third?”