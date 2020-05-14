People over 60 yrs in Telangana must stay indoors, not even leave for essentials: Police

If the elderly are living alone, then they can 'Dial-100', the Telangana police's emergency response number, for any help.

Amidst the ongoing lockdown, the Telangana Police on Wednesday requested people aged above 60 to not venture out into public places as they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said that the elderly are advised to stay at home and will not be allowed to come out even for essentials.

"During lockdown, people aged above 60 are requested not to come into public spaces as they are at a higher risk due to COVID-19. They shall be advised to stay home and will not be allowed to come out even for essentials. They can 'Dial 100' to get things done If they are living alone," the DGP tweeted.

During #LockDown people of age group above 60yrs are requested, not to come into public spaces as they are at higher risk from #Covid19.

They shall be advised to #StayHome & will not be allowed to come out even for essentials.

Can #Dial100 to get the things done, If living alone* pic.twitter.com/bs8DgNXNDd â€” DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 13, 2020

On May 5, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Telangana mounted to 34 on Wednesday with two more persons succumbing to the coronavirus. Both the deaths were reported from Hyderabad, the worst affected among the 33 districts in the state.

A 38-year-old female, a resident of Jiyaguda, and a 74-year-old male from Saroornagar were the latest fatalities. Health officials said both were suffering from comorbidities. The state capital has recorded four deaths in the last two days.

The surge in number of COVID-19 cases also continued on Wednesday with the state reporting 41 new infections, taking the state's tally to 1,367 cases.

Like the last few days, Greater Hyderabad accounted for the bulk of the cases. While 31 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad, the remaining were migrants. With this, the number of migrants testing positive has gone up to 35.

The day also saw the discharge of as many as 117 patients from the hospitals following their recovery. This took the number of people discharged to 939. With this the number of active cases has come down to 394.

With IANS and PTI inputs