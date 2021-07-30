People not taking lockdown relaxations seriously: TN CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government's efforts to end the pandemic are getting delayed as some people are not taking the lockdown relaxations seriously, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. He appealed to corporate hospitals and non-governmental organisations to bring about a change in the mindset of people. Despite the state government's efforts to bring down the coronavirus infection, some people found an opportunity to assemble in large numbers when the lockdown is relaxed, he said.

"It seems the coronavirus has caused a fear (amongst us). But it has not affected routine life. People start assembling in numbers when the lockdown is relaxed," Stalin said, adding, "No matter how much awareness the government creates, some don't realise (the importance of lockdown relaxations). Due to this, the efforts to end the pandemic are getting delayed."

He was speaking after launching a Scarless Robotic liver Donor Surgery- an advanced technology in liver surgeries at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, an international medical facility at Chrompet in Chennai, under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme. The multi-super specialty RIMC is the first in the country to have such an advanced facility, the hospital claimed.

While appreciating the selfless sacrifice rendered by doctors and nurses in the fight against coronavirus, Stalin said the medical professionals risked their lives to save others and their sacrifice should not go in vain. "Hospitals like Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, NGOs and service organisations should come together to bring about heightened awareness among the people," Stalin appealed.

He further said his government was committed to providing quality health care to the people at affordable cost. The Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme will benefit the poor and it will help in motivating the donor to donate liver to their family member as the scars are negligible for them and also save lives, he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a marginal increase in new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months, the state's Health Department said on Thursday. With 1,859 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, the tally went up to 25.55 lakh till date. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 people losing their lives in the same period. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. A total of 2,145 people were discharged, aggregating to 25 lakh leaving 21,207 active cases, a bulletin said.

Coimbatore reported 188 cases, followed by Erode (166), Chengalpet (113) and Thanjavur (102). Thirty-one districts reported new infections in double digits. There were no fresh deaths in 19 districts, the bulletin said.