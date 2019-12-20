'People from Kerala behind Mangaluru violence': Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

The Karnataka government suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada district after reports of violence.

People from neighbouring Kerala indulged in violence in Mangaluru during protests against the amended citizenship law, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Thursday.

He also warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence and spreading rumours. Police have also confirmed the death of two protesters rs had succumbed to their injuries following incidents of violence. While police remain tightlipped about the cause of the death, hospital sources have said that Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen Bengre (23), who were critically injured, succumbed to bullet injuries. Police also said

"People who had come from Kerala to participate in the protest also tried to set fire to a police station in Mangaluru and damaged public property. To control the mob, police had to use force," Bommai told reporters.

The protest march was held peacefully in most parts of Karnataka but there was violence in Mangaluru. Some of the people came from Kerala and they misled students and instigated violence, he alleged.

The home minister also said the state government will take action against anti-social elements.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the two places, a state Home Ministry order said.

It has been done because protesters are likely to use social media platforms for spreading rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and text that "have the potential to inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation", it said.

Thursday saw multiple protests against the contentious CItizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state and country, including the national capital. EVen mobile services were suspended in Delhi.