People of Karnataka don't need anyone's blessings: Sonia Gandhi

This is the first time that the Congress leader made an appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the people of Karnataka are living and leading their life by working hard, and they do not need anyone's blessings. Addressing a public rally in Hubballi on Saturday, May 6, she said that the BJP was worried and perturbed over the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, as it was against those who were spreading hate. Sonia was hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not re-elected, the state would not get the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the first time that the Congress leader made an appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

She said that Karnataka and even India cannot progress without ending the atmosphere of BJP's loot, lies, ego and hatred, adding that the BJP has turned into an arrogant political party.

The senior Congress leader said that the BJP was trying to intimidate Congress workers in Karnataka and that arm-twisting tactics would not work against Congress. She was referring to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids being carried out in the state against Congress leaders.

She also recalled that she won from the Bellary constituency 24 years ago, and how the people of Karnataka had treated her. She also recalled that Karnataka had elected former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1978 from Chikkamagaluru.

Sonia Gandhi said that the people of Karnataka live with pride and would not accept corruption by the governments at the Union and state levels. She also said that it was the responsibility of the people to strengthen their voice against the BJP government's "dark rule."

Saying that the BJP was rattled ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, Sonia Gandhi said the party was using all tactics and repression against political opponents. "Don't you think that dacoity has become the business of those in power? You had not given them power in 2018 but they robbed the government and captured it... and then, their 40% commission," she said.

The Congress leader made indirect reference to the letter written by the Contractors Association to the Prime Minister on the 40% commission being charged for public works in the state. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who switched to the Congress from the BJP, was also present at the dais along with Sonia Gandhi.