Leaders of various opposition parties attended a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, to strategise on questioning the Union government on Pegasus and other issues.

The recent sensational Pegasus Project, in which it was reported that over 300 people including politicians, journalists, one sitting judge and others were suspected to be targets of the spyware Pegasus, has caused uproar across the country. This was after the Union government claimed that “the allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people have no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever.” NSO, the Israeli company that manufactures Pegasus, said that the spyware can only be purchased by government agencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those on the list published by The Wire, who is suspectedly targeted by Pegasus. Following the protests in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session on Thursday, he said, “We want to ask just one question. Has the government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or no. Did the government use the Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the government that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House.”

He added, “For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason. This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it's not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji have attacked the soul of India's democracy.” The Congress leader further alleged that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “used the weapon against India’s democratic institutions”.

Accusing PM Modi of using Pegasus spyware against the people of India, Gandhi said, "This weapon has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists. We are asking the Prime Minister and the Home Minister why did you use it against democratic institutions? What has Indian democracy done that you have used the weapon against democracy?" he questioned. Rahul Gandhi said the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are places "where we have to speak and everyone is united on a discussion on Pegasus".

"The government is refusing to allow us a discussion. Obviously, the government has done something wrong, something dangerous for the country. That is the issue. We want a discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha where either the prime minister, who has ordered the action, or the home minister, who is a party to ordering that action, because no one else can do it, has to be present. Pegasus is a weapon sold by one country to another," the Congress leader added.

On Wednesday, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice amid protests by opposition party members, over issues such as the Pegasus row, farm laws, the recent Mizoram-Assam border tension, and others that have been brought up since the start of the Monsoon session last week but have not yet been addressed.

