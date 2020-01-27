‘Peak of dictatorship’: Chandra Shekhar Azad after being detained, forced to leave Hyd

According to Chandra Shekhar Azad, the police forcefully dropped him and the members with him at the Hyderabad airport to return to New Delhi.

Expressing his angst over his overnight detention by the Hyderabad police and being forced to leave the city, Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said that the Bahujans of the country will not forget the humiliation meted out to him. He also said that he will come back to Hyderabad soon.

The Hyderabad police made Azad and his team, including lawyer Mehmood Pracha, leave the city after overnight detention. The police forcefully dropped them at the airport, where they took the Indigo flight to New Delhi around 6.50 am.

Taking to Twitter, the leader said, "Telangana is witnessing the peak of dictatorship. People’s rights to dissent are being snatched."

Further speaking about his ordeal, he said, “First, our people were beaten up with sticks, and then I was arrested. Now, they have brought me to Hyderabad airport and are sending me back to Delhi.”

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 27, 2020

Addressing the Telangana Chief Minister, he also added, “Remember, Bahujan samaj will never forget this humiliation. I will come back soon.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Bhim Army chief was detained by the city police while he was heading to address a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Crystal Gardens in Mehdipatnam. The leader, who became the face of the anti-CAA and NRC movement, was reportedly taken from one police station to another in the night.

Police claimed that they made the preventive arrest under section 151 (police may arrest a person if they know he is likely to commit any cognizable offence, without a Magistrate order or a warrant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to the police, the said meeting, where Azad was supposed to speak, did not have permission.

On Sunday afternoon Azad addressed students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and was scheduled to address students of Hyderabad Central University on Monday afternoon.

Azad's supporters took to the social media to condemn his arrest and had demanded his immediate release. #FreeBhimArmyChief was one of the top trends on Twitter.