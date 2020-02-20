Paytm Mall ventures into exports, eyes Rs 500 crore GMV in 2 yrs

E-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Wednesday said it ventured into exports with the aim of becoming India's largest trading house for "Made in India" products, while targeting Rs 500 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first two years of operations.

"We have entered into exports with an objective to offer a range of Indian products across the global markets with super efficiency," Sanjeev Misra, Senior Vice President - Paytm Mall, said in a statement.

"Our efforts are to become the single largest gateway for global consumers to buy made in India products. We have a well-established network of suppliers and are deploying our team across the geography," Misra added.

In a bid to promote Indian products in global markets, Paytm Mall has been engaging with multiple leading partners such as Mawarid Distribution, Mayar Foods, Vedica Organics, Ceegee Impex, Five River Foodstuff, etc.

It has expanded the market for Indian products in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Canada, the US and Africa, thereby increasing the business opportunities and growth for Indian sellers.

It has also been upskilling its existing merchant partners to offer their products in the new sector.

With a target of Rs 500 crore GMV in the first two years of operations, Paytm Mall has been setting up a team in these centres to leverage more opportunities and to carry out trade across geography in a more efficient manner.

Owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited, Paytm Mall has been redefining the e-commerce space in India with its unique offline-to-online (O2O) model.

It offers one of the largest assortment of "Made in India" products such as rice, spices, tea, dry fruits, millets, essential oils, quinoa, moringa, organic food, frozen food, fresh fruits and vegetables, pulps and pastes.