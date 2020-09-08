Paytm Mall sends legal notice to Cyble over allegations of security breach

The notice reportedly asked Cyble to stop making false claims on the matter immediately, and issue a public announcement that its blog post is incorrect.

Atom Legal

Paytm Mall reportedly sent online intelligence firm Cyble a cease and desist notice threatening defamation after the latter reported that Paytm Mall had suffered a security breach. According to reports, Paytm said in its notice, “…you have attempted to prey on the reputation of our company by feeding counterfactual and fallacious information to the innocent public who are vulnerable to misinformation.”

Livemint, which first reported the issue, said that the notice asked Cyble to stop making false claims on the matter immediately, and issue a public announcement that its blog post is incorrect.

Cyble has been given a week by Paytm to comply, failing which it said it will move court to initiate civil and criminal proceedings.

The notice has reportedly called Cyble’s post “completely baseless, false and disparaging”.

“The most astonishing fact is that since your organisation is in the business of providing services around this area i.e. cyber threats, risks, and cyber security, thus we expected more sensible, professional and ethical standards from your side," Paytm Mall reportedly said as a part of its legal notice.

A Cyble spokesperson told the Economic Times, “In this regard, Cyble states that the said notice is under review and a suitable reply shall be given to Paytm Mall placing on record all the relevant facts and its stand.”

On August 30, Cyble had said that a cybercrime group demanded ransom after gaining unrestricted access to the entire databases of Paytm Mall, although the e-commerce platform denied the claims. The cybercrime group with the alias "John Wick" was able to upload a backdoor/Adminer on Paytm Mall application/website, said Cyble.

The group gained unrestricted access to the entire databases of Paytm Mall, Cyble said in the blog post.

Paytm had denied it at the time.

Later, John Wick hacked into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle @narendramodi_in and tweeted that it did not hack Paytm Mall.

"This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall," John Wick posted after taking over the Twitter account.