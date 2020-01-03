PayPal India announces Adoption Assistance Program with support of up to Rs 1 lakh

Employee Support

This financial support will cover reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship.

PayPal India has announced a new Adoption Assistance Program where it will be offering financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh per adoption for adoptive parents. This financial support will cover reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship.

Paypal said in a statement that the announcement is a part of the company’s continual effort to enhance the parental support benefits for employees.

PayPal offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of 2 weeks. “This leave must be used in one block and cannot be carried forward or accumulated. Any unused adoption leave will lapse,” it said.

“At PayPal, fostering an open, diverse and innovation-driven culture is essential for our employees to be at their creative best. As part of this effort, we have enhanced our parental support benefits for adoptive parents so they have constant support throughout the process and can truly embrace their journey of parenthood,” said Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, ‎Senior Director, Human Resources, PayPal.”

An employee who intends to take adoption leave will have to give two months’ prior notice to their manager and the Human Resources Department.

PayPal is also offering counselling assistance or tips on parenting through PayPal’s Employee Assistance Program.

Apart from this, other parental support programs offered by PayPal include IVF/Infertility treatment coverage under medical insurance, maternity expenses coverage under medical insurance, among others. PayPal also offers maternity leave (26 weeks), paternity leave (2 weeks) and extended maternity and paternity leaves, which is need-based.

The new Adoption Assistance Program is effective from December 2019.