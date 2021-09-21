Payments platform Razorpay secures strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures

Payments and business banking platform Razorpay, on Tuesday, September 21 announced a strategic investment by Salesforce Ventures with an aim to further strengthen its presence in the business banking space. Razorpay believes this investment and partnership will make an impactful contribution to the industry and drive adoption and financial growth for underserved small businesses in the next twelve months.

The company recently announced its Series E fundraise of $160 million in April, with which the company’s valuation tripled to $3 billion in less than six months, signaling one of the fastest increases in valuation for an Indian unicorn. The company said that over the last seven years, it has helped small businesses and large enterprises modernise their financial infrastructure.

Talking about the investment, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder, Razorpay said, “We are going through one of the largest transformations in the Indian financial industry, one that is significantly influencing the payments and banking experience now and for the years to come. At Razorpay, we want to make further strides on the idea of investing in India’s digital future and building an intelligent payment and banking infrastructure for the new world. We are delighted to associate with Salesforce Ventures and Salesforce more broadly in India.”

“I am certain that this investment, along with support from our existing investors will help build an ecosystem for hassle-free, easy-to-integrate payments and banking experience. We also hope to expand, build new products and deliver this experience to businesses in South East Asian countries too,” he added.

In the last six months, Razorpay says it has witnessed a 40-45% growth, month-on-month. According to the company, it has currently achieved $50 billion TPV (Total Payment Volume) and aims to further solidify its position as one of the largest full-stack fintech companies in the country.

Razorpay says it is powering payments for over 8 million businesses currently, including Facebook, Cred, Ola, NPS, Amazon, Tata Technologies, Zomato, Amul, Swiggy, ICICI Prudential among others and is all set to reach 200 million customers (from the current 140 million) by the end of this year.