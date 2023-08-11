'PayCS' posters with QR code takes aim at Karnataka Agriculture Minister

This started when a letter surfaced on social media, implicating Minister Chaluvarayaswamy in allegations of cash demands in exchange for transfers.

news

Drawing inspiration from a campaign strategy employed by the Karnataka Congress unit during the assembly elections, a series of intriguing posters featuring a QR Code and the acronym 'PayCS' emerged across public spaces in Mandya town on Thursday, August 10. The posters, seemingly orchestrated to address alleged corruption, spotlighted the state's agriculture minister, N Chaluvarayaswamy.

Sporting an image of the minister himself, the posters carried a bold message: "PayCS, Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh accepted here. Scan this QR Code to make Chaluvarayaswamy pay for Karnataka Congress. For any transfer deal, pay Kaso!" The style of these posters closely resembled the pre-election 'PayCM' campaign orchestrated by the Congress, which creatively targeted former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of corruption by playfully imitating the logo and colors of the Paytm UPI app. In this instance, the 'PayCS' campaign was specifically aimed at Chaluvarayaswamy, who currently holds the position of Mandya district's in-charge minister.

According to the Times of India, the police removed the posters and a few individuals who were reportedly affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were detained. However, both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) hastened to dissociate themselves from the campaign, labeling it an autonomous "people's movement" and disavowing any direct involvement.

Mandya BJP district president CP Umesh clarified, "It's not a BJP campaign. The people of Mandya have taken a stance against the minister, and it's evident in their actions." A JD(S) representative speculated that internal issues within the Mandya Congress unit might have contributed to the emergence of this situation.

This started when a letter surfaced on social media, implicating Minister Chaluvarayaswamy in allegations of cash demands in exchange for transfers. The letter, purportedly composed by assistant directors of the agriculture department in Mandya and addressed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The letter alleged that Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy had demanded bribes ranging from six to eight lakh rupees through a joint director.

Governor Gehlot forwarded the letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, urging appropriate action. However, the authenticity of the letter was swiftly contested. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, and the Agriculture Joint Director of Mandya denounced the letter as "fake." In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initiated a CID inquiry into the matter, attributing the alleged fabrication to the BJP and alluding to the JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as potential orchestrators.