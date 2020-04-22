Pay cuts and furloughs at OYO as hospitality industry battered by COVID-19 lockdown

The salary cuts will not impact those earning below Rs 5 lakh.

Some OYO employees have been sent on furlough for a period of four months after the end of the lockdown, the company said in a statement. The fixed pay of all employees will be cut by 25%, the company statement added.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of OYO’s New Real Estate Business made the announcement to employees at a town hall on Wednesday. Prior to this, OYO’s leadership had announced that they were taking salary cuts of 25-50%, and founder Ritesh Agarwal was forgoing his salary for the rest of the year.

Salary cuts will be applicable from April to July. “Hence, today, our company is taking a difficult but necessary step for India, whereby we are asking all OYOprenuers to accept a reduction in their fixed compensation by 25%. This will be effective for April-July 2020 payroll,” Rohit Kapoor said.

However, this will not impact anyone earning less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, and won’t reduce anyone’s fixed compensation to below Rs 5 lakh. “This ensures a large percentage of our colleagues at lower pay scales see no impact,” employees were told.

In addition to this, some employees are being sent on furlough with benefits from May 4, 2020, for four months until August 2020. These employees will be entitled to ex-gratia support, health insurance, parental insurance and a chance to renew it at negotiated rates in May, school fee reimbursement. In case of a medical emergency, these employees are eligible for the support over the insured amount if the need arises.

“The voluntary leaves with limited benefits announced in India this morning are part of the global exercise announced by the Founder & CEO on April 8. At that time, the company had confirmed that there will be no furloughs/leaves related actions in India until the 21-day lockdown ends,” a company spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, OYO furloughed many of its employees across the globe, as Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a video message, amid dwindling revenues. At the time, Ritesh had said that revenues had dropped by 50-60%. Earlier, ET reported that hundreds of OYO’s employees in the US were laid off since mid-March and the first week of April.