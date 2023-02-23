Pawan Khera deboarded from Delhi flight, Congress leaders protest on tarmac

Pawan, along with other Congress members, were on their way to Raipur for a party plenary meeting when he was allegedly deboarded.

Major drama was reported on the runway of the Delhi airport on Thursday, February 23, after Congress leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight. Pawan, along with other Congress members, were on their way to Raipur for a party plenary meeting when Pawan was allegedly deboarded. Several party members also deboarded the flight in solidarity and staged a protest on the tarmac, alleging high-handedness by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per reports, Delhi Police claimed that there was a request received from the Assam Police to stop Pawan Khera from flying. A row erupted after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra “Gautamdas” Modi, amid allegations of short selling by the Adani Group. As drama escalated at Terminal 1 of the domestic airport in Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders that there was confusion with Pawan's bags.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac. "We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter. "What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that freedom of speech is slowly weakening in India. “But Freedom AFTER Speech is fast becoming extinct. My colleague @Pawankhera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound flight. After ED raids, another attempt to derail Congress Plenary. Murder of Democratic India is the right acronym for Him,” Ramesh said in his tweet.