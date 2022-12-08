Pawan Kalyan's new campaign bus violates motor vehicle rules, says YSRCP MLA

The vehicle has been specially designed for Pawan Kalyan’s election campaign tour in Andhra Pradesh, and is fitted with special security features, and light and sound systems.

A day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan unveiled a special vehicle for his campaign ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, state government authorities have pointed out that the vehicle’s colour is in violation of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The vehicle, painted an olive green colour, resembles a military bus. As per Rule 121 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, “No motor vehicle including agricultural tractor and construction equipment vehicle shall be painted in olive green colour except those belonging to the Defence Department.”

Commenting on Pawan Kalyan's campaign vehicle on Thursday, December 8, former state Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said: "I am requesting Pawan Kalyan to step out of the world of cinema. He claims often to be a responsible citizen, but what is the use of such statements? His vehicle's colour is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Rules. The olive green colour is to be used only for vehicles of the Indian Army.”

Additional Transport Commissioner Prasada Rao also said that according to the Motor Vehicles Rules, "olive green cannot be used for any vehicles apart from the military or defence department." He also said that the vehicle will be inspected to see if the modifications were made with permission. "We will have to check the chassis number to verify if the permit is for a goods vehicle or for a passenger vehicle. If the vehicle is registered as a passenger vehicle, such modifications cannot be done. The manufacturer will have an approval based on a specific built. If those specifications are altered, we will have to check if he has gotten permission for it."

Earlier on Wednesday, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan posted a video and a few photographs of the four-wheeler on Twitter. The vehicle named 'Varahi' has been specially designed for Pawan Kalyan’s election yatra, according to Jana Sena Party. The vehicle is equipped with specialised lighting and sound systems for the election campaign tour.

JSP said that the vehicle is designed with security measures such as CCTV cameras, keeping in mind the possible disruptions that could take place during Pawan Kalyan's tours. Alleging that streetlights were deliberately shut down to disrupt Pawan Kalyan’s recent tour of Visakhapatnam, JSP said that special lighting arrangements have been made in the vehicle to avoid such inconveniences. The vehicle, which has CCTV cameras on all sides, also has space for a meeting of three persons and stairs with a hydraulic system so Pawan Kalyan can reach the top of the vehicle, it added.