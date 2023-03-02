Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party to celebrate 10th formation day in Machilipatnam

Pawan Kalyan is expected to arrive at the public meeting in Machilipatnam in his custom-made election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan is likely to declare a roadmap to take on ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh in next year's Assembly elections when he addresses a public meeting on March 14 to mark the party's formation day, according to IANS. The actor politician is likely to announce his party's stand on a possible alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in next year's elections in Andhra Pradesh. The JSP leader will address a public meeting at Machilipatnam in Krishna district to mark 10th formation day of the party.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar announced on Wednesday March 1 that the party's 10th formation day will be celebrated in Machilipatnam on March 14. At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in Mangalagiri, Manohar said that party chief Pawan Kalyan had called for a large celebration with the goal of defeating the ruling YSRCP. It has also been announced that Pawan Kalyan would arrive to the public meeting in his custom-made election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

According to Manohar, a 34-acre parcel of land located about a kilometre away from the National Highway 65 was offered by a few farmers to conduct the event. The venue has been named after Potti Sriramulu, who died after a 56-day hunger strike and prolonged agitation demanding separate statehood for Telugu speaking areas from the state of Madras. The location was reportedly chosen as Pawan Kalyan had visited parts of Krishna district around Machilipatnam in December 2020, interacted with farmers affected by Cyclone Nivar and demanded compensation on their behalf.

Addressing the media, Manohar said that the formation day event is being held in the interest of the future of Andhra Pradesh, with the goal of routing the YSRCP. “Our party chief Pawan Kalyan will brief us about the future plan of the party at the event,” he said. He instructed party workers to provide proper facilities at the meeting. “In the next ten days, arrangements will be made on war footing for the event,” Manohar said.